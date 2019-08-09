Survivors mark 1998 bombing anniversary

Survivors and families of the 1998 bombing joined other Kenyans at the August 7 Memorial Park to commemorate 21 years since their lives were changed forever by a terror attack.

Bearing physical and mental scars of the ordeal, the survivors and bereaved recounted the events of that day, 21 years ago, narrating how they are still incurring hospital bills and live in fear of little things like the banging of doors.

Others lost their loved ones years after the attack due to complications arising from the bombing. The survivors are seeking audience and compensation from both the Kenyan and US governments, alleging that their woes have so far been in vain.