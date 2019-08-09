SOCIETY

Survivors mark 1998 bombing anniversary

Twenty-one years later, the terror still haunts them

In Summary

• They still bear physical and mental scars of the ordeal

by FAITH MUTEGI
Society
09 August 2019 - 00:00
Mildred Ooko, who lost her mother Monica Apondi
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

Survivors and families of the 1998 bombing joined other Kenyans at the August 7 Memorial Park to commemorate 21 years since their lives were changed forever by a terror attack.

Bearing physical and mental scars of the ordeal, the survivors and bereaved recounted the events of that day, 21 years ago, narrating how they are still incurring hospital bills and live in fear of little things like the banging of doors.

Others lost their loved ones years after the attack due to complications arising from the bombing. The survivors are seeking audience and compensation from both the Kenyan and US governments, alleging that their woes have so far been in vain.

Survivor Ali Mwadama
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Survivor Chief Warrant Officer Layfields Johnson Mureithi (OBE-DSM)
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Survivor Rosemary Wanjiku
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Survivors and family members of the 1998 bombing victims
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Survivor Anne Musyoka
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
