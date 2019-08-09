American donor feted for posthumous school aid

Pomp, colour, and dance marked the official dedication of God’s Glory of Perry Jayne Girl’s Centre-Kithyoko in Machakos county on Saturday.

The founder, Rev Euticauls Wambua, said the school was named in memory of an American-Christian philanthropist Papa Perry Jayne, who posthumously donated Sh9 million to start the project.

He said in 2013 Papa Jayne met him and pledged to donate Sh9 million, to the school even in death. After he died, Papa Jayne’s family, led by granddaughter Andrea Gaylon, fulfilled his promise. Gaylon’s and her two granddaughters Helena and Harbar Neill were present on Saturday.

Present were Masinga MP Joshua Mwalyo, Mwingi North's Paul Nzengu and Miss Deaf Africa crown holder Catherine Ngovi.