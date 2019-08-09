SOCIETY

American donor feted for posthumous school aid

His promise of financial support was fulfilled by his family

In Summary

• The late Papa Perry Jayne donated an equivalent of $90,000 (Sh9 million) as seed money to set up the school

by MUSEMBI NZENGU
Society
09 August 2019 - 00:00
Rev Benard Obuya unveils the plaque to officially open the administration block
Image: Musembi Nzengu

Pomp, colour, and dance marked the official dedication of God’s Glory of Perry Jayne Girl’s Centre-Kithyoko in Machakos county on Saturday.

The founder, Rev Euticauls Wambua, said the school was named in memory of an American-Christian philanthropist Papa Perry Jayne, who posthumously donated Sh9 million to start the project.

He said in 2013 Papa Jayne met him and pledged to donate Sh9 million, to the school even in death. After he died, Papa Jayne’s family, led by granddaughter Andrea Gaylon, fulfilled his promise. Gaylon’s and her two granddaughters Helena and Harbar Neill were present on Saturday.

Present were Masinga MP Joshua Mwalyo, Mwingi North's Paul Nzengu and Miss Deaf Africa crown holder Catherine Ngovi.

Miss Deaf Africa Catherine Ngovi, 22
Image: Musembi Nzengu
Masinga MP Joshua Mwalyo and Perry Jayne Girl’s Centre-Kithyoko founder Rev Euticaul Wambua
Image: Musembi Nzengu
Bill Lisi (son), Monicah Paul (wife) and the father/husband Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu
Image: Musembi Nzengu
Rev Wambua's wife Jane and Jayne's granddaughter Andrea Gaylon follow the proceedings
Image: MUsembi Nzengu
Jayne's great grandchildren Helena Neill and Harbar Neill
Image: Musembi Nzengu
