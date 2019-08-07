Close

CBA fetes clients during golf tournament

Event held at the Vipingo Ridge PGA Baobab Golf Course

In Summary

• This is CBA’s annual customer appreciation event

by CHARLES MGHENYI Correspondent, Coast Region
07 August 2019 - 00:00
CBA CEO Jeremy Ngunze awards overall winner Tirus Githaiga
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI

The Commercial Bank of Africa on July 27 held its annual golf tournament at the Vipingo Ridge PGA Baobab Golf Course.

 

This is CBA’s annual customer appreciation event, which attracts the who is who in the corporate world. The winners were awarded during a dinner hosted at Vipingo Ridge Sundowner.

Among the individuals who attended the event included CBA CEO Jeremy Ngunze and Kenya’s first Central Bank governor Duncan Ndegwa.

Men's category winner David Nyale receives an award from Ngunze
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Women's category winner Arti Shah and CBA's James Mugo
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Longest Drive men's winner Allan Mola displays the trophy with his friends
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Women's runner-up Caroline Mokaya and James Mugo
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Longest Drive women's winner Joyce Masai displays her trophy
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
