CBA fetes clients during golf tournament

The Commercial Bank of Africa on July 27 held its annual golf tournament at the Vipingo Ridge PGA Baobab Golf Course.

This is CBA’s annual customer appreciation event, which attracts the who is who in the corporate world. The winners were awarded during a dinner hosted at Vipingo Ridge Sundowner.

Among the individuals who attended the event included CBA CEO Jeremy Ngunze and Kenya’s first Central Bank governor Duncan Ndegwa.