Mourners pay last respects to Joyce Laboso

In Summary
• Memorial service was held at All Saints Cathedral ahead of burial on Sunday in Kisumu
Hundreds of mourners on Thursday gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to pay their last respects to the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
The mourners including family, friends, Cabinet Secretaries, politicians and businessmen streamed in from as early as 8am.
Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko were among the guests who attended.
