Mourners pay last respects to Joyce Laboso

Until her death she was the Bomet Governor

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
05 August 2019 - 05:00
Reverend Canon Sammy Wainana prays for the body of the Bomet governor Joyce Laboso during memorial service at All Saints Cathedral.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Hundreds of mourners on Thursday gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in  Nairobi to pay their last respects to the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso

The mourners including family, friends, Cabinet Secretaries, politicians and businessmen streamed in from as early as 8am.

Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko were among the guests who attended. 

Widower Edwin Abonyo and son Bryan Abonyo are driven out of All Saints Cathedral
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Judy Laboso, Mina Laboso, Bryan Abonyo and David Lang'at
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Mary Laboso and Judy Laboso
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, Beatrice Elachi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Kitui's Charity Ngilu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
DP William Ruto signs the condolence book
Image: Douglas Okiddy
