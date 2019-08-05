Close

Ken Okoth feted for servant leadership

Fallen legislator was subsequently cremated in Kariokor on Saturday

by WILFRED NYANGARESI
05 August 2019 - 05:00
Kenneth Okoth's portrait
Kenneth Okoth's portrait
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

The second memorial service of the late MP Ken Okoth was held on Thursday at Moi Girls School Nairobi, Kibra constituency.

Okoth was passionate about education, as he knew this to be the surest way out of poverty. He taught the true meaning of servant leadership. He will be remembered by many for his hard work and support of the needy both as a leader and on his personal level.

 

Leaders present included NASA leader Raila Odinga and principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Okoth was subsequently cremated in Kariokor on Saturday.

NASA leader Raila Odinga and principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula
NASA leader Raila Odinga and principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Okoth's brother Imran Okoth and wife Monica Okoth
Okoth's brother Imran Okoth and wife Monica Okoth
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Kibra Primary School pupils perform
Kibra Primary School pupils perform
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Catholic Priest bless the casket during the Holy Mass
Catholic Priest bless the casket during the Holy Mass
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Roselyn Akinyi and Okoth’s sister Martha Okoth
Roselyn Akinyi and Okoth’s sister Martha Okoth
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
