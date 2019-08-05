Ken Okoth feted for servant leadership

The second memorial service of the late MP Ken Okoth was held on Thursday at Moi Girls School Nairobi, Kibra constituency.

Okoth was passionate about education, as he knew this to be the surest way out of poverty. He taught the true meaning of servant leadership. He will be remembered by many for his hard work and support of the needy both as a leader and on his personal level.

Leaders present included NASA leader Raila Odinga and principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Okoth was subsequently cremated in Kariokor on Saturday.