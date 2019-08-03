Fairmont The Norfolk hosts African Art exhibition

Kenyan Art came alive last Thursday as Fairmont The Norfolk began an exciting week-long African art exhibition called, ‘African Inspiration’.

It entailed cocktails and tribal art at the hotel’s sumptuous Cin Cin Lounge Bar. Guests were treated to a showcase of unique collections of rare and valuable arts curated by Lisa Christoffersen.

The event aims to provide a platform for different art exhibitors to display their works and content.