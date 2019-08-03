Close

Fairmont The Norfolk hosts African Art exhibition

It entailed cocktails and tribal art at the hotel’s sumptuous Cin Cin Lounge Bar

•  The event provides a platform for art exhibitors to display their works and content

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
03 August 2019 - 05:00
Fairmont group com manager Njeri Chege with Fashion stylist Lisa Christoffersen
Fairmont group com manager Njeri Chege with Fashion stylist Lisa Christoffersen
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Kenyan Art came alive last Thursday as Fairmont The Norfolk began an exciting week-long African art exhibition called, ‘African Inspiration’.

It entailed cocktails and tribal art at the hotel’s sumptuous Cin Cin Lounge Bar. Guests were treated to a showcase of unique collections of rare and valuable arts curated by Lisa Christoffersen.

 

 The event aims to provide a platform for different art exhibitors to display their works and content.

Dubai Corporate Golf World Cup regional director Rajiv Raniga with Ashish Shah from Shah Patel and Co
Dubai Corporate Golf World Cup regional director Rajiv Raniga with Ashish Shah from Shah Patel and Co
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Norfolk director of operations Barbara Loy with Mediplan director Harriet Mwithaga
Norfolk director of operations Barbara Loy with Mediplan director Harriet Mwithaga
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Finance consultant Lilian Onduko and writer Kari Mutu
Finance consultant Lilian Onduko and writer Kari Mutu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
World Agroforestry head of communications and partnerships Jeanne Finestone, beauty therapist Sejal Vegani with architect Sejal Patel
World Agroforestry head of communications and partnerships Jeanne Finestone, beauty therapist Sejal Vegani with architect Sejal Patel
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Software consultant Sue Ajden, Embassy of the Republic of Iraq permanent rep to the UNEP Burhan Jaf with interior designer Shilpa Pattni
Software consultant Sue Ajden, Embassy of the Republic of Iraq permanent rep to the UNEP Burhan Jaf with interior designer Shilpa Pattni
Image: Douglas Okiddy
