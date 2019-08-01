Noc-K DP named Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics

Waithaka Kioni, DP of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-K), named the Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during a cocktail reception at the Crown Hotel on July 24.

The Tokyo Olympics will be the first real test for the newly elected office led by legendary long-distance runner Nock president Paul Tergat.

Present were Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Japanese Ambassador Ryoicho Horie and his wife Yuko Horie, Japanese charges d'affaires Mitsuhiro Kobayashi and business magnate Manu Chandaria.