SOCIETY

Noc-K DP named Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics

Cocktail reception was held at the Crown Hotel on July 24

In Summary

The Tokyo Olympics will be the first real test for the newly elected office

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
01 August 2019 - 00:00
The Star sports editor Chris Mbaisi, Noc-K secretary-general Francis Mutuku and Table Tennis president Andrew Mudibo
The Star sports editor Chris Mbaisi, Noc-K secretary-general Francis Mutuku and Table Tennis president Andrew Mudibo
Image: Moses Mwangi

Waithaka Kioni, DP of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-K), named the Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during a cocktail reception at the Crown Hotel on July 24.

The Tokyo Olympics will be the first real test for the newly elected office led by legendary long-distance runner Nock president Paul Tergat.

Present were Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Japanese Ambassador Ryoicho Horie and his wife Yuko Horie, Japanese charges d'affaires Mitsuhiro Kobayashi and business magnate Manu Chandaria

Noc-K president Paul Tergat, Sports CS Amina Mohammed and business magnate Manu Chandaria launch the initiative
Noc-K president Paul Tergat, Sports CS Amina Mohammed and business magnate Manu Chandaria launch the initiative
Image: Moses Mwangi
Noc-K president Paul Tergat and Embassy of Japan charge d'affairs Mitsuhiro Kobayashi
Noc-K president Paul Tergat and Embassy of Japan charge d'affairs Mitsuhiro Kobayashi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Chef de Mission to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Waithaka Kioni gives his acceptance speech
Chef de Mission to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Waithaka Kioni gives his acceptance speech
Image: Moses Mwangi
Japanese Ambassador Ryoicho Horie and his wife Yuko Horie
Japanese Ambassador Ryoicho Horie and his wife Yuko Horie
Image: Moses Mwangi
Sports CS Amina Mohammed talks to Paralympics president Agnes Aluoch
Sports CS Amina Mohammed talks to Paralympics president Agnes Aluoch
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
01 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. ‘Wamlambez’ and other Sheng words trending
    4d ago Lifestyle

  2. Larry Madowo leaves top BBC job
    1d ago Entertainment

  3. JB Masanduku to wed on late mum's birthday
    22h ago Word Is

  4. Janet Mbugua's sis-in-law relives fight with fibroids
    22h ago Word Is

  5. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos