Benga Belt launch 'Tuongee Wakenya' album

A group of artistes called the Benga Belt released volume one of their album, "Tuongee Wakenya", recently at the Alliance Francaise in Nairobi.

The album brings forth extremely nuanced cross-generational and inter-tribal conversations from Kisumu to Kilifi, featuring original compositions by artistes including Boaz Jagingo, Missing Rotich and Abakisimba Troupe.

The album is grounded by the prowess of Udulele John and Michel Ongaro on the guitars, Oduor Bernard Kidum on the drums and bengatronics on the DJ decks.