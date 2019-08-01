SOCIETY

Benga Belt launch 'Tuongee Wakenya' album

It is the first volume of the collective effort

• Album showcases nuanced, cross-generational and inter-tribal conversations from Kisumu to Kilifi

Benga musician Boaz Jagingo
Image: Douglas Okiddy

A group of artistes called the Benga Belt released volume one of their album, "Tuongee Wakenya", recently at the Alliance Francaise in Nairobi.

The album brings forth extremely nuanced cross-generational and inter-tribal conversations from Kisumu to Kilifi, featuring original compositions by artistes including Boaz Jagingo, Missing Rotich and Abakisimba Troupe.  

The album is grounded by the prowess of Udulele John and Michel Ongaro on the guitars, Oduor Bernard Kidum on the drums and bengatronics on the DJ decks.

Benga fans dance to the music
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Bomas head of choreographer Kahithe Kiiru and Alliance Francaise head of culture Harsita Waters
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Michelle the guitarist
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Rikky na Marafiki band members Mike Okinyo, Rikky, Edward Baraza and John Were
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Social entrepreneurs Beatrice Despioch and Marie Emmanuelle Pommerolle
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Latest Videos