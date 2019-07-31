Starehe Boys' Centre turns 60

Starehe Boys' Centre, a centre for needy students and a top national school, marked its 60th anniversary at the school's quadrangle on Saturday.

The annual event, which also doubles up as its Founders' Day, was marked with pomp and glamour as students and The Old Starehian Society alike shared memories. The school was founded by the late Geoffrey Griffin, who was the director since its inception in 1959 until his demise in 2005.

The Guest of Honour was Education CS George Magoha, an old boy of the school.