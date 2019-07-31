Close

SOCIETY

Starehe Boys' Centre turns 60

Annual event also doubles up as its Founders' Day

In Summary

• Students and old boys alike shared memories

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
31 July 2019 - 00:00
Education CS George Magoha greets Form One students accompanied by Starehe Boys Centre director Josephat Mwaura
Education CS George Magoha greets Form One students accompanied by Starehe Boys Centre director Josephat Mwaura
Image: Moses Mwangi

Starehe Boys' Centre, a centre for needy students and a top national school, marked its 60th anniversary at the school's quadrangle on Saturday.

The annual event, which also doubles up as its Founders' Day, was marked with pomp and glamour as students and The Old Starehian Society alike shared memories. The school was founded by the late Geoffrey Griffin, who was the director since its inception in 1959 until his demise in 2005. 

The Guest of Honour was Education CS George Magoha, an old boy of the school. 

Judy Kibaki and Education CS George Magoha
Judy Kibaki and Education CS George Magoha
Image: Moses Mwangi
The school band entertains guests
The school band entertains guests
Image: Moses Mwangi
Vivo Energy country marketing manager Mark Senteu, former Transport PS Irungu Nyakera and an old boy clad in the school's uniform Michael Kanyago.
Vivo Energy country marketing manager Mark Senteu, former Transport PS Irungu Nyakera and an old boy clad in the school's uniform Michael Kanyago.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Danish Ambassador Mette Knudsen, Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju and former Garissa Governor Nathif Jama
Danish Ambassador Mette Knudsen, Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju and former Garissa Governor Nathif Jama
Image: Moses Mwangi
Form Ones perform the PT drill
Form Ones perform the PT drill
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
31 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. ‘Wamlambez’ and other Sheng words trending
    3d ago Lifestyle

  2. Larry Madowo leaves top BBC job
    11h ago Entertainment

  3. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. Surprise birthday party for Gilgil OCS Kipchumba
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Kamene rues ‘terrible’ first meet with Pozze
    21h ago Word Is

Latest Videos