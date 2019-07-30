Duane and Daville bring love to Nairobi

Two of the best reggae-dancehall artistEs in the world on Saturday staged spectacular performances at the 'Let Love Reign' concert in KICC.

Daville and Duane Stephenson wowed fans in a show curtain-raised by Kenya's Wyre the Lovechild backed by Gravitti Band and Iklektik Band.

Daville is best known for his reggae-love songs such as 'Mirrors', 'One in a million' and 'Always on my mind', while Duane Stephenson is known for hits such as 'Ghetto pain', 'Cool runnings' and 'August town'.