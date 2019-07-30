Close

Duane and Daville bring love to Nairobi

In Summary

The concert was dubbed 'Let Love Reign'

by MOSES MWANGI
30 July 2019 - 00:00
Daville performs a 'Marcia Griffiths' classic track with band member Shanna Lee
Image: Moses Mwangi

Two of the best reggae-dancehall artistEs in the world on Saturday staged spectacular performances at the 'Let Love Reign' concert in KICC.

Daville and Duane Stephenson wowed fans in a show curtain-raised by Kenya's Wyre the Lovechild backed by Gravitti Band and Iklektik Band.

Daville is best known for his reggae-love songs such as 'Mirrors', 'One in a million' and 'Always on my mind', while Duane Stephenson is known for hits such as 'Ghetto pain', 'Cool runnings' and 'August town'. 

Duane Stephenson on stage
Image: Moses Mwangi
Wyre da Lovechild
Image: Moses Mwangi
MCs Philippo and Talia Oyando
Image: Moses Mwangi
Fans enjoy the performances
Image: Moses Mwangi
DJ Kym Nickdee
Image: Moses Mwangi
DJ Moh Spice
Image: Moses Mwangi
