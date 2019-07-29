Close

Karun Mungai represents at Speaker Box

Speaker Box is aimed at entertaining, celebrating curated experiences of some of the country's best talent.

by WILFRED NYANGARESI
29 July 2019 - 00:00
Musician Karun Mungai
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

Speaker Box is a casual, collaborative and intimate gathering to share and celebrate curated experiences of some of the country’s best talent.

This time around it showcased Karun Mungai, an alternative R&B musician/songwriter based in Nairobi. She is the first lady of Nairobi’s BET nominated hip hop group Camp Mulla.

The events are organised and hosted by Patricia Kihoro to give upcoming artists an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Muchembi Julius
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Blogger Lizze Jebarias, Grace Wainaina and Lachie Lach
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Singer, actress and Homeboyz radio presenter Patricia Kihoro
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Blogger Maria, Ngartia Fan and Stephany
Image: WILFRED NYANNGARESI
Audience
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Doraha and Nelly Muthoni
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
by WILFRED NYANGARESI
29 July 2019 - 00:00

