Karun Mungai represents at Speaker Box

Speaker Box is a casual, collaborative and intimate gathering to share and celebrate curated experiences of some of the country’s best talent.

This time around it showcased Karun Mungai, an alternative R&B musician/songwriter based in Nairobi. She is the first lady of Nairobi’s BET nominated hip hop group Camp Mulla.

The events are organised and hosted by Patricia Kihoro to give upcoming artists an opportunity to showcase their talents.