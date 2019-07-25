Close

Uhuru pays tribute to Ngina Rose

Event took place at Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi

• Uhuru led family and friends at the ceremony

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
25 July 2019 - 00:00
Memorial service of the late Rose Manga Mugwe.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

A memorial service of the late Ngina Rose happened on Monday at Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi. 

The service was attended by friends and family of the late, among the President Uhuru Kenyatta and wife Margaret Kenyatta.

The late Ngina leaves behind her husband Manga Mugwe, children Njeri and Kevin, Nyakio and Jerry, Mugwe and Natalie and Ciani, and her grandchildren Heri, Anya, Khajia and Ngina

Ngina Rose's widower Manga Mugwe and his cousin Mathia Muigai
Image: Douglas Okiddy
President Uhuru Kenyatta carries Ngina Rose's grandchild
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Ngina Rose's cousin Capt Kungu Muigai reads the eulogy
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Family and friends carry Ngina Rose's body
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Uhuru’s son Jomo Kenyatta with his wife Achola Ngobi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Uhuru’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta
Image: Douglas Okiddy
