Tenth Nelson Mandela Day celebrated

This year's theme was ''Action against poverty'' with sub-themes: ''Take Action. Inspire Change.''

• The aim is to serve the needy and honour Mandela's legacy by giving 67 minutes on the 18th of July to do good

by MOSES MWANGI
24 July 2019 - 06:00

The South African High Commission celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the International Nelson Mandela Day at Cheleta Primary School, Nairobi, on July 18.

The day was launched in 2009 on the late Nelson Mandela's birthday, July 18, through a majority decision by the UN General Assembly.

This year's theme was ''Action against poverty'' with sub-themes: ''Take Action. Inspire Change.'' 

Present were Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi,  South Africa High Commission charge d'affaires Thembela Ngculu and UN Environment regional representative Dr Julieete Biao Koudenoukpo.

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi with South Africa High Commission charge d'affaires Thembela Ngculu
Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi with South Africa High Commission charge d'affaires Thembela Ngculu
Image: Moses Mwangi
UN Environment director and regional representative Dr. Julieete Biao Koudenoukpo
UN Environment director and regional representative Dr. Julieete Biao Koudenoukpo
Image: Moses Mwangi
State of Palestine Embassy diplomat Belal Fannoun
State of Palestine Embassy diplomat Belal Fannoun
Image: Moses Mwangi
A South African Embassy staffer distributes goodies to Cheleta Primary School children
A South African Embassy staffer distributes goodies to Cheleta Primary School children
Image: Moses Mwangi
Only One Yes Foundation author and founder Habso Mohamud
Only One Yes Foundation author and founder Habso Mohamud
Image: Moses Mwangi
Olwakhe Mayekiso with South African Embassy staffers Tali Kambi, Amanda Mkwanazi and Diana Selebwa
Olwakhe Mayekiso with South African Embassy staffers Tali Kambi, Amanda Mkwanazi and Diana Selebwa
Image: Moses Mwangi
Cheleta Primary School pupils entertain the guests
Cheleta Primary School pupils entertain the guests
Image: Moses Mwangi
