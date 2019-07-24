Tenth Nelson Mandela Day celebrated

The South African High Commission celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the International Nelson Mandela Day at Cheleta Primary School, Nairobi, on July 18.

The day was launched in 2009 on the late Nelson Mandela's birthday, July 18, through a majority decision by the UN General Assembly.

This year's theme was ''Action against poverty'' with sub-themes: ''Take Action. Inspire Change.''

Present were Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, South Africa High Commission charge d'affaires Thembela Ngculu and UN Environment regional representative Dr Julieete Biao Koudenoukpo.