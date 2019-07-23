'When They See Us' screened in Dandora

Members of the public gathered at Mustard Seed Court, Dandora for a free public screening of the Netflix miniseries, 'When They See Us'.

The critically acclaimed movie by Ava DuVernay documents how four black boys and a Latina were unlawfully arrested for and wrongfully charged with sexually assaulting a white woman jogger, found nearly dead at Central Park.

The event, #WhenTheySeeUsKE, brought together ex-convicts, members of the judiciary, filmmakers, prisons personnel, human rights defenders and community gatekeepers.

It sought to create awareness on the rights of persons arrested, the right to a fair trial, prison reform, reintegration of former prisoners into the community and the role of the media in justice.