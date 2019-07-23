Close

'When They See Us' screened in Dandora

Miniseries stars four black boys and a Latina

• It documents unlawful arrest, wrongful charging over white woman's sexual assault 

by Wilfred Nyangaresi
23 July 2019 - 00:00
Artistes Neymar Wolf, Edwin Mwangi, Aileen Wanjiku and Javan Ofula
Artistes Neymar Wolf, Edwin Mwangi, Aileen Wanjiku and Javan Ofula
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

Members of the public gathered at Mustard Seed Court, Dandora for a free public screening of the Netflix miniseries, 'When They See Us'.

The critically acclaimed movie by Ava DuVernay documents how four black boys and a Latina were unlawfully arrested for and wrongfully charged with sexually assaulting a white woman jogger, found nearly dead at Central Park.

 
 

The event, #WhenTheySeeUsKE, brought together ex-convicts, members of the judiciary, filmmakers, prisons personnel, human rights defenders and community gatekeepers.

It sought to create awareness on the rights of persons arrested, the right to a fair trial, prison reform, reintegration of former prisoners into the community and the role of the media in justice.

 
Audience follows the series
Audience follows the series
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Halfway Home founder Humphrey Wainaina
Halfway Home founder Humphrey Wainaina
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Brando Kipkurui and Felishinah Wambui
Brando Kipkurui and Felishinah Wambui
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Dandora youth testify on police brutality and injustice in court
Dandora youth testify on police brutality and injustice in court
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
AI Kenya safety campaign manager Demas Kiprono, Mbithi Masya and Al Kenya executive director Irungu Houghton
AI Kenya safety campaign manager Demas Kiprono, Mbithi Masya and Al Kenya executive director Irungu Houghton
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
