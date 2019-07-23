Former political detainee Onyango Oloo remembered

In Summary
• Oloo played a major role in multi-party advocates Mwakenya movement in the 1980s
Former political detainee and human rights activist Onyango Oloo was recently commemorated at the Kenya National Theatre.
Family and friends gathered together to celebrate a well-lived life. Oloo died on June 16 in Nakuru. The memorial service was held on July 2.
Oloo played a major role in the Mwakenya movement, an underground socialist movement that fought for multi-party democracy in the 1980s.
Guests who gathered to celebrate this hero included Wahu Kaara, Al Amin Kimathi and Cyprian Nyamwamu.
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES