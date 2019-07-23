Former political detainee Onyango Oloo remembered

Former political detainee and human rights activist Onyango Oloo was recently commemorated at the Kenya National Theatre.

Family and friends gathered together to celebrate a well-lived life. Oloo died on June 16 in Nakuru. The memorial service was held on July 2.

Oloo played a major role in the Mwakenya movement, an underground socialist movement that fought for multi-party democracy in the 1980s.

Guests who gathered to celebrate this hero included Wahu Kaara, Al Amin Kimathi and Cyprian Nyamwamu.