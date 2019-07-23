Close

Former political detainee Onyango Oloo remembered

Event was held at the Kenya National Theatre on July 2

• Oloo played a major role in multi-party advocates Mwakenya movement in the 1980s

by Wilfred Nyangaresi
23 July 2019 - 00:00
Activist Cyprian Nyamwamu
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

Former political detainee and human rights activist Onyango Oloo was recently commemorated at the Kenya National Theatre.

Family and friends gathered together to celebrate a well-lived life. Oloo died on June 16 in Nakuru. The memorial service was held on July 2.

 
 

Oloo played a major role in the Mwakenya movement, an underground socialist movement that fought for multi-party democracy in the 1980s.

Guests who gathered to celebrate this hero included Wahu Kaara, Al Amin Kimathi and Cyprian Nyamwamu

Poet and filmmaker Ndungi Githuku performs
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Former members of the Mwakenya Movement
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Onyango Oloo's sister Ruth Oloo
Image: WILFRED NYANGARES
Onyango Oloo's close friends dance
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Volunteer women of the Independent Human Rights Defenders
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
