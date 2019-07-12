Close

Violinist wins Talanta Mtaani Sn 3

Singer Liz Mwairuwa came second and Kidogo Comedies All-Stars third

• After a gruesome battle among hundreds of contestants, the search narrowed down to nine finalists

by MOSES MWANGI
12 July 2019 - 00:00
Talanta Mtaani Season 3 winner Peter The Violinist
Image: Moses Mwangi

Kakamega-based violinist Peter Muchoki was declared the winner of the Talanta Mtaani Season 3, a TV show that nurtures and discovers talents from youth across the country and is held annually.

The award ceremony took place at the National Museums of Kenya on Friday. The runners-up award went to singer Liz Mwairuwa, while the rib-cracking Kidogo Comedies All-Stars came in third.

Present were Civil Society Urban Development Platform CEO George Wasonga, Talanta Mtaani CEO Maurice Okoth, Highlands Mineral Water CEO Paul Chege and Uwezo Awareness CEO Robert 'Wawesh' KIboyi.

First Runners-up Liz Mwairuwa
Image: Moses Mwangi
Second runners-up Kidogo Comedies All-Stars
Image: Moses Mwangi
Civil Society Urban Development Platform CEO George Wasonga, Talanta Mtaani CEO Maurice Okoth, Highlands Mineral Water CEO Paul Chege and Uwezo Awareness CEO Robert ''Wawesh'' KIboyi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Vitimbi Crew
Image: Moses Mwangi
Aggie the Dancer and Edwin Ooro
Image: MOSES MWANGI
