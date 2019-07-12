Violinist wins Talanta Mtaani Sn 3

Kakamega-based violinist Peter Muchoki was declared the winner of the Talanta Mtaani Season 3, a TV show that nurtures and discovers talents from youth across the country and is held annually.

The award ceremony took place at the National Museums of Kenya on Friday. The runners-up award went to singer Liz Mwairuwa, while the rib-cracking Kidogo Comedies All-Stars came in third.

Present were Civil Society Urban Development Platform CEO George Wasonga, Talanta Mtaani CEO Maurice Okoth, Highlands Mineral Water CEO Paul Chege and Uwezo Awareness CEO Robert 'Wawesh' KIboyi.