Close

SOCIETY

Stima Sacco hosts its first Coast dinner

Event took place at Wild Waters Park in Nyali, Mombasa

In Summary

• Sacco is the biggest in the country in terms of assets

by CHARLES MGHENYI Correspondent, Coast Region
Society
12 July 2019 - 00:00
Cake cutting
Cake cutting
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI

Stima Sacco, the biggest saving and credit cooperative in the country in terms of assets, hosted its members to the first Coast Chapter Corporate Dinner over the weekend.

 

The colourful event took place at the popular Wild Waters Park in Nyali, Mombasa. Present were Stima Sacco CEO Chris Oseki, Coast branch manager Ann Mbaabu, Radio Africa Group Coast regional manager Jumaa Harre and Mpower Limited managing director Janet Katisya.

The keynote speaker for the function was Stima Sacco business chief manager Gamaliel Hassan.

Alex Nzioka of Pine Wood Resort, Stima Sacco CEO Chris Useki, Amani Katana of Yepi and Stima Sacco Coast branch manager Ann Mbaabu
Alex Nzioka of Pine Wood Resort, Stima Sacco CEO Chris Useki, Amani Katana of Yepi and Stima Sacco Coast branch manager Ann Mbaabu
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Radio Africa's Jane Egunza and Coast regional manager Jumaa Harre
Radio Africa's Jane Egunza and Coast regional manager Jumaa Harre
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
KNCCI Mombasa Chapter director Abud Jamal and Stima Sacco Coast branch manager Ann Mbabu
KNCCI Mombasa Chapter director Abud Jamal and Stima Sacco Coast branch manager Ann Mbabu
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
KNCCI Mombasa chapter director Samora Machel and Mpower Ltd MD Janet Katisya
KNCCI Mombasa chapter director Samora Machel and Mpower Ltd MD Janet Katisya
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
Nellius Kori and Stima Sacco business chief manager Dr Gamaliel Hassan
Nellius Kori and Stima Sacco business chief manager Dr Gamaliel Hassan
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
DJ Lenium and MC Jack Kuloba
DJ Lenium and MC Jack Kuloba
Image: CHARLES MGHENYI
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CHARLES MGHENYI Correspondent, Coast Region
Society
12 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru's grandchild spotted at Lewa
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes grandchild, takes many selfies
    1yr ago Word Is

  3. Lilian Muli cuts off her hair
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    3mo ago Word Is

  5. Mwanyigha advises presenters to be unique
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos