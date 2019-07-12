Stima Sacco hosts its first Coast dinner

Stima Sacco, the biggest saving and credit cooperative in the country in terms of assets, hosted its members to the first Coast Chapter Corporate Dinner over the weekend.

The colourful event took place at the popular Wild Waters Park in Nyali, Mombasa. Present were Stima Sacco CEO Chris Oseki, Coast branch manager Ann Mbaabu, Radio Africa Group Coast regional manager Jumaa Harre and Mpower Limited managing director Janet Katisya.

The keynote speaker for the function was Stima Sacco business chief manager Gamaliel Hassan.