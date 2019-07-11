Close

SOCIETY

Friends, family pay tribute to Kiereini

Kiereini died aged 90 on May 13 at his Gitamuri home in Karen

In Summary

• He was the former Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
11 July 2019 - 00:00
A potrait of Jeremiah Kiereini
A potrait of Jeremiah Kiereini
Image: Douglas Okiddy

A memorial service for former Head of Public Service Jeremiah Kiereini was held on Tuesday at All Saints' Cathedral.

Kiereini died aged 90 on May 13 at his Gitamuri home in Karen. The service was attended by family, friends, business associates and government officials. 

 

He will be remembered for the critical part he played in nation-building, plus he had recently published an autobiography, 'A Daunting Journey'.

Riara Group of Schools chairman Daniel Gachukia and director Eddah Gachukia
Riara Group of Schools chairman Daniel Gachukia and director Eddah Gachukia
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Former CMC chairman Peter Muthoka and KPC chairman John Ngumi
Former CMC chairman Peter Muthoka and KPC chairman John Ngumi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Attorney General Kihara Kariuki
Attorney General Kihara Kariuki
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Kenya Film Commission Christopher Foot with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi with his wife Zahra
Kenya Film Commission Christopher Foot with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi with his wife Zahra
Image: Douglas Okiddy
NIC Bank vice chairman Fred Mbiru and Joseph Nyaga
NIC Bank vice chairman Fred Mbiru and Joseph Nyaga
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo
Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Former Civil Service head Jeremiah Kiereini is dead

Kiereini died on Tuesday in Nairobi aged 90, the family said.
News
1 month ago

Kiereini to be cremated today in a private ceremony

Kiereini son’s was also cremated in April 2017.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
11 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru's grandchild spotted at Lewa
    18h ago Word Is

  2. Lilian Muli cuts off her hair
    19h ago Word Is

  3. Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes grandchild, takes many selfies
    1yr ago Word Is

  4. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    3mo ago Word Is

  5. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    5d ago Entertainment

Latest Videos