Friends, family pay tribute to Kiereini

In Summary
• He was the former Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet.
A memorial service for former Head of Public Service Jeremiah Kiereini was held on Tuesday at All Saints' Cathedral.
Kiereini died aged 90 on May 13 at his Gitamuri home in Karen. The service was attended by family, friends, business associates and government officials.
He will be remembered for the critical part he played in nation-building, plus he had recently published an autobiography, 'A Daunting Journey'.
