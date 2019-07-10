Headspace 254 tackles artistes' mental health

Headspace hosted a forum on coming to terms with the growing suicide cases in the creative industry at the Kenya National Theatre on July 3.

Hip hop artiste and social activist Octopizzo was a panellist, and he addressed anxiety, religion and mental health. Suicidal signs among young people should not be ignored, he said.

The event was also attended by Headspace 254 founder Jason Bruckner and clinical psychologist Dr Kirindi Odindo.