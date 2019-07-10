Close

SOCIETY

Headspace 254 tackles artistes' mental health

Event came in the wake of growing suicide cases in the creative industry

In Summary

• Forum covered anxiety, religion and suicidal signs

by FAITH MUTEGI
Society
10 July 2019 - 00:00
Artiste Octopizzo and Clinical Psychologist Dr Kirindi Odindo
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

Headspace hosted a forum on coming to terms with the growing suicide cases in the creative industry at the Kenya National Theatre on July 3.

Hip hop artiste and social activist Octopizzo was a panellist, and he addressed anxiety, religion and mental health. Suicidal signs among young people should not be ignored, he said.

The event was also attended by Headspace 254 founder Jason Bruckner and clinical psychologist Dr Kirindi Odindo

Performing artistes Weusi Huru
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Musician Brian Sigu
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Performing artiste Naitiemu
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Performers Mizizi
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
The audience
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Headspace 254 founder Jason Bruckner
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
