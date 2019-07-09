Sharks down Everton in SportPesa Cup

Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday beat Everton 4-3 on post-match penalties to win the SportPesa Cup at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The Blues kicked off their summer schedule by facing Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday at the 60,000 capacity Kasarani Stadium.

The match was attended by a record crowd of 64,829 fans, including Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.