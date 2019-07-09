Close

SOCIETY

Sharks down Everton in SportPesa Cup

Match ended in tie and was decided on penalties

In Summary

• Record crowd turned up for the class at Kasarani

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
09 July 2019 - 00:00
Everton arrive on Saturday
Everton arrive on Saturday
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday beat Everton 4-3 on post-match penalties to win the SportPesa Cup at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The Blues kicked off their summer schedule by facing Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday at the 60,000 capacity Kasarani Stadium.

The match was attended by a record crowd of 64,829 fans, including Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Everton ambassador at Kariobangi
Everton ambassador at Kariobangi
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Musician Wyre (C) jumps with former Everton players Leon Osman and Steven Pienaar
Musician Wyre (C) jumps with former Everton players Leon Osman and Steven Pienaar
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Sports CS Amina Mohammed and UK High Commissioner Nic Hailey
Sports CS Amina Mohammed and UK High Commissioner Nic Hailey
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Kariobangi Sharks players celebrate after winning
Kariobangi Sharks players celebrate after winning
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Kariobangi Sharks chairman Robert Maoga
Kariobangi Sharks chairman Robert Maoga
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
09 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenyans whose weddings have been graced by Uhuru
    1d ago Word Is

  2. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    3d ago Entertainment

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Diamond's sister hails 'drama-free' Tanasha
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Mystery as Maribe friends get texts
    7mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos