Google News Initiative woos Kenyans to apply

The Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge is now open for application submissions from Kenya. Applications opened on June 18 and will remain open until Monday, September 2, at 11:59pm GMT. The initiative covers Africa, Middle East and Turkey.

The GNI Innovation Challenge serves as a key way for news innovators across the world to demonstrate new thinking in the practice of digital journalism and development of new business models.

The launch took place at Villa Rosa Kempiski, Nairobi and was presided over by Google GNI Innovation head Ludovic Blecher.