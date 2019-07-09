Femi Kuti thrills fans at Koroga Festival

The 26th edition of Koroga Festival took place on Sunday at Tatu City. The festival started on Saturday, but the main event took place on Sunday, with Nigerian Afrobeat musician Olufemi Kuti, popularly known as Femi Kuti, being the main act.

Artistes who performed include The Mushrooms, Jua Kali, Samido and Ethics.

The Koroga Festival is a celebration of African music, food, art and fashion in the form of a concert and open boutique market. Kenyans came out in numbers and dressed to kill in African-themed attires.