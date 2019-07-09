Close

SOCIETY

Femi Kuti thrills fans at Koroga Festival

Other performers included The Mushrooms, Jua Kali, Samido and Ethics.

In Summary

• Festival is a celebration of African music, food, art and fashion

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
09 July 2019 - 00:00
Nigerian Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti
Nigerian Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti
Image: Douglas Okiddy

The 26th edition of Koroga Festival took place on Sunday at Tatu City. The festival started on Saturday, but the main event took place on Sunday, with Nigerian Afrobeat musician Olufemi Kuti, popularly known as Femi Kuti, being the main act.

Artistes who performed include The Mushrooms, Jua Kali, Samido and Ethics.

The Koroga Festival is a celebration of African music, food, art and fashion in the form of a concert and open boutique market. Kenyans came out in numbers and dressed to kill in African-themed attires.

Musician Jua Kali
Musician Jua Kali
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Mugithi artiste Samido
Mugithi artiste Samido
Image: Douglas Okiddy
John Katana Harrison of The Mushroom
John Katana Harrison of The Mushroom
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Telecommunications consultants Suzanne Atieno and Maureen Adhiambo
Telecommunications consultants Suzanne Atieno and Maureen Adhiambo
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Fans take selfies during the event
Fans take selfies during the event
Image: Douglas Okiddy
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
09 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenyans whose weddings have been graced by Uhuru
    1d ago Word Is

  2. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    3d ago Entertainment

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Diamond's sister hails 'drama-free' Tanasha
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Mystery as Maribe friends get texts
    7mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos