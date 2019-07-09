Close

SOCIETY

Book guides developers through real estate

It is written by Emma Miloyo and Robyn T Emerson

In Summary

• Authors make it easy for everybody to understand what building entails.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
09 July 2019 - 00:00
WIRE president Robyn Emerson with former AAK president Emma Miloyo
WIRE president Robyn Emerson with former AAK president Emma Miloyo
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Emma Miloyo and Robyn T Emerson on July 3 launched their new book, 'Building in Kenya: A Real Estate Developers' Tool Kit'.

The book is Kenya’s first comprehensive real estate development guide. The chief guest was Public Works PS Paul Maringa. He applauded the authors for making it easy for everybody to understand what building entails.

“Construction planning is more about social management and not simply putting up brick and mortar. Planning saves you money. We should be talking of a smart city, a city that is walkable, driven by data information, a ‘huduma’ city,” he said.

The book launch happened at Kesh Kesh Cafe, Timau Plaza.

AAK vice president Wilson Mugambi and Terracotta Moon CEO Violet Riungu
AAK vice president Wilson Mugambi and Terracotta Moon CEO Violet Riungu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Public Works PS Paul Maringa
Public Works PS Paul Maringa 
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Fedora Consulting Group CEO Cosma Gatere
Fedora Consulting Group CEO Cosma Gatere
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Amnesty International Kenya executive director Irũngũ Houghton
Amnesty International Kenya executive director Irũngũ Houghton
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Advance PR director Nisha Van Hoek and Buy Rent Kenya CEO Lizzie Costabir
Advance PR director Nisha Van Hoek and Buy Rent Kenya CEO Lizzie Costabir
Image: Douglas Okiddy
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
09 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenyans whose weddings have been graced by Uhuru
    1d ago Word Is

  2. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    3d ago Entertainment

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Diamond's sister hails 'drama-free' Tanasha
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Mystery as Maribe friends get texts
    7mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos