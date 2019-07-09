Book guides developers through real estate

Emma Miloyo and Robyn T Emerson on July 3 launched their new book, 'Building in Kenya: A Real Estate Developers' Tool Kit'.

The book is Kenya’s first comprehensive real estate development guide. The chief guest was Public Works PS Paul Maringa. He applauded the authors for making it easy for everybody to understand what building entails.

“Construction planning is more about social management and not simply putting up brick and mortar. Planning saves you money. We should be talking of a smart city, a city that is walkable, driven by data information, a ‘huduma’ city,” he said.

The book launch happened at Kesh Kesh Cafe, Timau Plaza.