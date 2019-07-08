Rwanda Embassy in Kenya celebrates 25 years of liberation

The Rwanda Embassy in Kenya celebrated 25 years of liberation since independence under the theme “Together we prosper”.

The community reminisced over the dark past of April 1994 between the Huttu and the Tutsi and how progressively they have moved to a brighter today.

Rape, death, businesses and infrastructure were destroyed but all they say now behind them and are working towards building a better country.

The celebrations were done concurrently with the one in their country and the message in Kenya was read by the High commissioner to Kenya Dr. Richard Masozera who said that Liberation day is a day that Beckons them to celebrate long and difficult journey that they have traversed in past 25 years since July 4, 1994.

The day also compels them to sit down talk and reflect on their achievements and make informed decisions on where they want to be as a nation.

The Rwanda defense forces who were young at the time were also honoured for putting their life on the line to save the Rwandans who were being targeted for total annihilation.

Chief Administrative secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ababu Namwamba who was the chief guest congratulated Rwanda on how far they had come from the brink of collapsing to a country that can be recognised on the African map for the good things that have stood in it.

He promised to work in partnership with Kenya and build a strong relation.