King of Lovers Rock lights up Nairobi

Jah Cure's hits include Call on Me, Never Find and Unconditional Love

• Star performed for two hours in event sponsored by Radio Jambo

by MOSES MWANGI
08 July 2019 - 00:00
Image: Moses Mwangi

Jamaican reggae sensation Jah Cure staged a two-hour performance to thousands of his reggae fans at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.

The singer, who performed in Kenya for the second time and is well known for his reggae love ballads, was the main act at the well-attended concert, christened "Umoja Splash Festival". It was curtain-raised by Kenyan acts such as Boondocks Gang, MC Tear Gas, Musical Sheriff and Agugu Family.

Jah Cure is best known for topping the music charts with global hits such as Call on Me, Never Find, What Am I Longing For and Unconditional Love.

Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
