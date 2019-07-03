Wildebeest migration lures tourists to Maasai Mara

Tourism players are projecting a boost in the industry following early migration of wildebeests from the Serengeti National Reserve in Tanzania to Maasai Mara in Narok, Kenya.

Tour operators and hoteliers say there will be a rise in the number of tourists to the game reserve once the droves of wildebeests begin to cross the Mara River from Serengeti in large numbers. Already, there was reported migration of the animals in small herds last week, and this has since attracted many local and foreign travellers to the reserve.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris CEO Pancras Karema said, “As tours operators, we have liaised with hotels within and outside the Mara and even added new vehicles to our fleet to be able to deal with the influx.”