Wildebeest migration lures tourists to Maasai Mara

Tourism players are projecting a boost in the industry

In Summary

• Reports of early migration have attracted many local and foreign travellers to the reserve.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
03 July 2019 - 00:00
Tourists take photos of lions at Maasai Mara
Tourists take photos of lions at Maasai Mara
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Tourism players are projecting a boost in the industry following early migration of wildebeests from the Serengeti National Reserve in Tanzania to Maasai Mara in Narok, Kenya.

 

Tour operators and hoteliers say there will be a rise in the number of tourists to the game reserve once the droves of wildebeests begin to cross the Mara River from Serengeti in large numbers. Already, there was reported migration of the animals in small herds last week, and this has since attracted many local and foreign travellers to the reserve.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris CEO Pancras Karema said, “As tours operators, we have liaised with hotels within and outside the Mara and even added new vehicles to our fleet to be able to deal with the influx.”

Tour guide Daniel Karino and Expeditions Maasai Safaris CEO Pancras Karema
Tour guide Daniel Karino and Expeditions Maasai Safaris CEO Pancras Karema
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Tourists talk to police officers during a tour
Tourists talk to police officers during a tour
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Tourists take photos of cheetahs
Tourists take photos of cheetahs
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Maasai woman sells bracelets and necklaces at the entry point of Maasai Mara reserve
Maasai woman sells bracelets and necklaces at the entry point of Maasai Mara reserve
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Wildebeest at Maasai Mara
Wildebeest at Maasai Mara
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Latest Videos