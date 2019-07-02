Close

Suzuki by Toyota unveils the all-new Ertiga

Ceremony took place at Toyota Kenya showroom headquarters along Mombasa Road on June 26

In Summary

• The launch comes at a time when there is growing demand for 7-seater cars in Kenya 

by MOSES MWANGI
02 July 2019 - 00:00
Suzuki staff unveil the new Suzuki Ertiga
Image: Moses Mwangi

Motor vehicle distributor Toyota Kenya on Wednesday introduced the all-new multi-utility passenger vehicle Suzuki Ertiga to the Kenyan market. 

The ceremony took place at Toyota Kenya showroom headquarters along Mombasa Road. Present were Toyota Kenya MD Arvinder Reel and sales GM Andrew Omolo.

The launch comes at a time when there is a growing demand for 7-seater cars in Kenya, with most new vehicle registrations made in 2018 being station wagons.. This is in line with a growing shift from passenger-travel to passenger-cum-cargo vehicles.

Toyota Kenya MD Arvinder Reel and sales GM Andrew Omolo pose next to the car
Image: Moses Mwangi
The brand new car after being unveiled
Image: Moses Mwangi
Customers look on as Suzuki brand manager Jagruti Joshi explains the features
Image: Moses Mwangi
Omolo, Reel, Joshi and special projects GM Simon Mwiti
Image: Moses Mwangi
