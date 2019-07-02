Suzuki by Toyota unveils the all-new Ertiga

Motor vehicle distributor Toyota Kenya on Wednesday introduced the all-new multi-utility passenger vehicle Suzuki Ertiga to the Kenyan market.

The ceremony took place at Toyota Kenya showroom headquarters along Mombasa Road. Present were Toyota Kenya MD Arvinder Reel and sales GM Andrew Omolo.

The launch comes at a time when there is a growing demand for 7-seater cars in Kenya, with most new vehicle registrations made in 2018 being station wagons.. This is in line with a growing shift from passenger-travel to passenger-cum-cargo vehicles.