Kenya's first female President travels from the future

Kenya’s first female President Imani Tumaini from the year 2063 is in the country for a historical presidential tour—having travelled from the future via a time portal machine. She is six months pregnant and arrived in Nairobi on June 27, accompanied by 100 female Time Warriors. A grand ceremony was held at the Kenya National Archives on June 27.

Her entourage made a maiden stop in the Nairobi CBD, before snaking through key areas, including Uhuru Park, Processional Way and the national archives, where she met city residents.

The visit shed light on how Kenya developed to be one of Africa’s leading economic giants in 2063. The entourage arrived with copies of ‘Form ni Gani’ newspaper from 2063 that were distributed to residents. The daily gives a visionary glimpse into Kenya’s future. The entourage raised awareness on the need for planning and use of contraceptives.