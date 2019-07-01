Close

SOCIETY

Kenya's first female President travels from the future

She is six months pregnant and arrived in Nairobi on June 27, accompanied by 100 female Time Warriors.

In Summary

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
01 July 2019 - 00:00
Form Ni Gani president Imani Tumaini arrives at the Kenya National Archives
Form Ni Gani president Imani Tumaini arrives at the Kenya National Archives
Image: Moses Mwangi

Kenya’s first female President Imani Tumaini from the year 2063 is in the country for a historical presidential tour—having travelled from the future via a time portal machine. She is six months pregnant and arrived in Nairobi on June 27, accompanied by 100 female Time Warriors. A grand ceremony was held at the Kenya National Archives on June 27.

Her entourage made a maiden stop in the Nairobi CBD, before snaking through key areas, including Uhuru Park, Processional Way and the national archives, where she met city residents.

The visit shed light on how Kenya developed to be one of Africa’s leading economic giants in 2063. The entourage arrived with copies of ‘Form ni Gani’ newspaper from 2063 that were distributed to residents. The daily gives a visionary glimpse into Kenya’s future. The entourage raised awareness on the need for planning and use of contraceptives.

Form ni Gani president Imani Tumaini is welcomed by 100 Timeless Warriors.
Form ni Gani president Imani Tumaini is welcomed by 100 Timeless Warriors.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Drummers, who were part of the President’s entourage, lead the procession.
Drummers, who were part of the President’s entourage, lead the procession.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Timeless Warriors along Processional Way.
Timeless Warriors along Processional Way.
Image: Moses Mwangi
A Timeless Warrior distributes ‘Form ni Gani’ newspapers to wananchi
A Timeless Warrior distributes ‘Form ni Gani’ newspapers to wananchi
Image: Moses Mwangi
The vintage limousine carrying President Imani Tumaini is escorted along city roads.
The vintage limousine carrying President Imani Tumaini is escorted along city roads.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Members of the public view the art exhibition outside the Kenya National Archives
Members of the public view the art exhibition outside the Kenya National Archives
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
01 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Details of NRG lawsuit against Kamene and Kibe
    13h ago Word Is

  2. I'm in awe of Kiss FM, says Andrew Kibe as he joins
    3d ago Word Is

  3. Kenyan cooking her way into Guinness World Record
    2d ago Food

  4. Wilbroda blames exit on confl ict of interest
    5mo ago Word Is

  5. I was very dusty when I met my husband, recalls Naliaka
    2mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos