First Lady, Ndereba light up Safaricom Lewa Marathon

At least 1400 people took part in the 20th edition of the Safaricom Lewa Marathon

The annual event seek to raise one hundred million, twenty times the ammount of money raised in the first year of the race.

The race was flagged by Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed and Lewa Conservancy chairman Michael Joseph.

Among those present were Safaricom Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a,world marathoners Led by Catherine Ndereba and Henry Wanyoike among others took part in the race.