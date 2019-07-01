Close

First Lady, Ndereba light up Safaricom Lewa Marathon

The race was flagged by Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed and Lewa Conservancy chairman Michael Joseph.

by Enos Teche
Society
01 July 2019 - 00:00
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.
Image: Ens Teche

At least 1400 people took part in the 20th edition of the Safaricom Lewa Marathon

The annual event seek to raise one hundred million, twenty times the ammount of money raised in the first year of the race.

The race was flagged by Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed and Lewa Conservancy chairman Michael Joseph.

 

Among those present were Safaricom Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a,world marathoners Led by Catherine Ndereba and Henry Wanyoike among others took part in the race.

 

Sunrise before the race.
Sunrise before the race.
Image: Enos Teche
Lewa Conservancy chairman Michael Joseph and Sports CS Amina Mohammed.
Lewa Conservancy chairman Michael Joseph and Sports CS Amina Mohammed.
Image: Enos Teche
An athlete takes part in the race.
An athlete takes part in the race.
Image: Enos Teche
Henry Wanyoike.
Henry Wanyoike.
Image: Enos Teche
Participants in the 20th edition of Lewa Marathon.
Participants in the 20th edition of Lewa Marathon.
Image: Enos Teche
Safaricom executive assistant Milka Mwandawiro, Wambui Maina and Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a.
Safaricom executive assistant Milka Mwandawiro, Wambui Maina and Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a.
Image: Enos Teche
Ameru cultural dancers entertain the guests.
Ameru cultural dancers entertain the guests.
Image: Enos Teche
Capwell Industries chief executive officer Rajan Shah and daughter Khrishna.
Capwell Industries chief executive officer Rajan Shah and daughter Khrishna.
Image: Enos Teche
A participant touches a supporting post along the conservancy track
A participant touches a supporting post along the conservancy track
Image: Enos Teche
Lewa Conservancy rangers take part in the race.
Lewa Conservancy rangers take part in the race.
Image: Enos Teche
Participants in the 20th edition of Lewa Marathon.
Participants in the 20th edition of Lewa Marathon.
Image: Enos Teche
