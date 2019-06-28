Adelle Onyango launches PursePective

In Summary
• Forum tackles being a modern African woman and the social intricacies involved.
Adelle Onyango on Tuesday launched the new podcast and live premiere of PursePective.
This is a platform to not just tell the African woman story but to get them to understand what it takes to be a modern African woman and the social intricacies involved.
It is based on the understanding that women are not the problem, the obstacle and hindrance to gender equality and sexual abuse, and that we should all live as equals in the society.
