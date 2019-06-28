Close

Adelle Onyango launches PursePective

Mission is to promote gender equality

• Forum tackles being a modern African woman and the social intricacies involved.

by EZEKIEL AMINGA
28 June 2019 - 00:00
Conrad with Adelle Onyango
Conrad with Adelle Onyango
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

Adelle Onyango on Tuesday launched the new podcast and live premiere of PursePective.

This is a platform to not just tell the African woman story but to get them to understand what it takes to be a modern African woman and the social intricacies involved.

It is based on the understanding that women are not the problem, the obstacle and hindrance to gender equality and sexual abuse, and that we should all live as equals in the society.

Adelle Onyango
Adelle Onyango
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Some of the guests
Some of the guests
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Marcus Olang and Mariga Thoithi
Marcus Olang and Mariga Thoithi
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Mariga Thoithi, Scheafferoo and Miss Lwile
Mariga Thoithi, Scheafferoo and Miss Lwile
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
The audience
The audience
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
28 June 2019 - 00:00

Latest Videos