Total Kenya launches Afcon Experience

Oil and gas giant Total Kenya PLC on Friday launched the 32nd Edition of Africa Cup of Nations, 'Total Afcon', at the Total Service station on Mombasa Road.

Present were Total Kenya MD Olagoke Aluko, commercial manager Francois-Xavier and Game Changer CEO Patricia Mbatia.

Total agreed with CAF in 2016 to be the title sponsor for eight years. Total Kenya is elated that Harambee Stars qualified for Afcon after a 15-year hiatus.

The oil company will be offering special offers in its Bonjour shops, Total Wash and Total Quartz Auto Service at its service stations countrywide.