Total Kenya launches Afcon Experience

Oil giant is elated that Harambee Stars qualified for AFCON after a 15-year hiatus

• Total agreed with CAF in 2016 to be the title sponsor for eight years.

by MOSES MWANGI
25 June 2019 - 00:00
Total Kenya MD Olagoke Aluko and commercial manager Francois-Xavier flag off the caravan
Total Kenya MD Olagoke Aluko and commercial manager Francois-Xavier flag off the caravan
Image: Moses Mwangi

Oil and gas giant Total Kenya PLC on Friday launched the 32nd Edition of Africa Cup of Nations, 'Total Afcon', at the Total Service station on Mombasa Road.

Present were Total Kenya MD Olagoke Aluko, commercial manager Francois-Xavier and Game Changer CEO Patricia Mbatia. 

Total agreed with CAF in 2016 to be the title sponsor for eight years. Total Kenya is elated that Harambee Stars qualified for Afcon after a 15-year hiatus.

The oil company will be offering special offers in its Bonjour shops, Total Wash and Total Quartz Auto Service at its service stations countrywide.

Football fans take selfies at the launch
Football fans take selfies at the launch
Image: Moses Mwangi
Drummers entertain guests as Aluko joins in
Drummers entertain guests as Aluko joins in
Image: Moses Mwangi
Xavier talks to network sales manager Priscilla Dubogage and an official at the launch
Xavier talks to network sales manager Priscilla Dubogage and an official at the launch
Image: Moses Mwangi
Total Kenya staff dance besides a Total branded vintage car
Total Kenya staff dance besides a Total branded vintage car
Image: Moses Mwangi
Game changer account director Latifa Meredith, CEO Patricia Mbatia and Total brand executive Kawira Irambu
Game changer account director Latifa Meredith, CEO Patricia Mbatia and Total brand executive Kawira Irambu
Image: Moses Mwangi
