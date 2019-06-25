Close

Crown Paints targets Jua Kali with new brand

The launched the product at Aspire Centre–Simba Corp in Westlands, Nairobi

In Summary

• Product addresses demand for good quality finish auto paint with no added heavy toxic metals

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
25 June 2019 - 00:00
Crown Paints LTD product manager Bhavesh Gandhi with group CEO Rakesh Rao
Crown Paints LTD product manager Bhavesh Gandhi with group CEO Rakesh Rao
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Paint manufacturer Crown Paints PLC has introduced a mid-segment automobile refinish paint in the market. It was launched recently at Aspire Centre–Simba Corp in Westlands, Nairobi. 

Crown Motocryl 2K is characterised by simple mixing of paint, fast air drying, excellent gloss, flow and colour retention, while using less paint to cover large areas.

“Most of our auto dealers and artisans are demanding for good quality finish auto paint with no added heavy toxic metals such as lead and chrome, with little processing time for vehicle painting,” group CEO Rakesh Rao said.

Crown Paints business development manager Morris Maina and Top Quality Motors MD Bernard Ngore
Crown Paints business development manager Morris Maina and Top Quality Motors MD Bernard Ngore
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Crown Paints Kenya assistant group marketing manager Vaishali Sonigre and trade marketing manager Michael Mokua
Crown Paints Kenya assistant group marketing manager Vaishali Sonigre and trade marketing manager Michael Mokua
Image: Douglas Okiddy
City General Stores directors Mitesh Bid and Arfan Hamid
City General Stores directors Mitesh Bid and Arfan Hamid
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Joginders directors Babu Sajoo and Jolly Sehmi
Joginders directors Babu Sajoo and Jolly Sehmi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Regal Paints deputy general manager Sanjay Babuta, Crown Paints deport operations manager Hassan Noor and product manager Nilesh Gosavi
Regal Paints deputy general manager Sanjay Babuta, Crown Paints deport operations manager Hassan Noor and product manager Nilesh Gosavi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
