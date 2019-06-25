Crown Paints targets Jua Kali with new brand

Paint manufacturer Crown Paints PLC has introduced a mid-segment automobile refinish paint in the market. It was launched recently at Aspire Centre–Simba Corp in Westlands, Nairobi.

Crown Motocryl 2K is characterised by simple mixing of paint, fast air drying, excellent gloss, flow and colour retention, while using less paint to cover large areas.

“Most of our auto dealers and artisans are demanding for good quality finish auto paint with no added heavy toxic metals such as lead and chrome, with little processing time for vehicle painting,” group CEO Rakesh Rao said.