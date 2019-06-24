Close

Dusit D2 staffer crowned Bartender of the Year

Contest is in its fifth year in Kenya

In Summary

• Angeliqua will represent Kenya in the international competition in Glasgow in September.

by MOSES MWANGI
24 June 2019 - 00:00
Dusit D2 Hotel's Angeliqua Rivera is crowned the World Class Bartender of the Year 2019
Dusit D2 Hotel's Angeliqua Rivera is crowned the World Class Bartender of the Year 2019
Image: Moses Mwangi

Dusit D2's Angeliqua Rivera on Wednesday was crowned Bartender of the Year at the Diageo Kenya World Class Competition, which was held at the EABL Tusker Grounds.

Now in its fifth year in Kenya, the competition seeks to upskill bartenders and mixologists through a rigorous training regimen, after which they compete for the right to represent Kenya in the international competition.

Angeliqua will represent Kenya in the international competition in Glasgow, Scotland, in September. The competition, which started in May, saw 42 of Kenya’s bartending elite go through an educational masterclass called ‘The World Class Studios 2019.

EABL sales director Andrew Kilonzo hands the World Class Bartender of the Year award to Angeliqua Rivera
EABL sales director Andrew Kilonzo hands the World Class Bartender of the Year award to Angeliqua Rivera
Image: Moses Mwangi
ABL brand ambassador Alex Kavita, head of reserve Nicholas Mutinda and National Advocacy manager Douglas Duncason
ABL brand ambassador Alex Kavita, head of reserve Nicholas Mutinda and National Advocacy manager Douglas Duncason
Image: Moses Mwangi
Angeliqua's winning cocktail presentation during the World Class finals
Angeliqua's winning cocktail presentation during the World Class finals
Image: Moses Mwangi
Media personalities Anne Mwaura, Anita Nderu and Chiko Lawi
Media personalities Anne Mwaura, Anita Nderu and Chiko Lawi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Adolf Maina, Josephine Nguono and Samuel Ngoyo
Adolf Maina, Josephine Nguono and Samuel Ngoyo
Image: Moses Mwangi
