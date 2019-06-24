Dusit D2 staffer crowned Bartender of the Year

Dusit D2's Angeliqua Rivera on Wednesday was crowned Bartender of the Year at the Diageo Kenya World Class Competition, which was held at the EABL Tusker Grounds.

Now in its fifth year in Kenya, the competition seeks to upskill bartenders and mixologists through a rigorous training regimen, after which they compete for the right to represent Kenya in the international competition.

Angeliqua will represent Kenya in the international competition in Glasgow, Scotland, in September. The competition, which started in May, saw 42 of Kenya’s bartending elite go through an educational masterclass called ‘The World Class Studios 2019’.