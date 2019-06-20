Close

INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL

Kenya to host Indian Film Festival for the first time

In Nairobi from August 10–15 to celebrate 72 years of India’s independence.

In Summary

• Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra said, “It’s the first time ever that an Indian Film Festival is being organised in Kenya.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Capt Rahul Bali, director of the Indian Film Festival.
Capt Rahul Bali, director of the Indian Film Festival.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Nairobi, Kenya; June 7, 2019 Kenya will this year for the first time host the Indian Film Festival. The festival will be held in Nairobi from August 10–15 to celebrate 72 years of India’s independence. The announcement was made at  India House.

 

Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra said, “It’s the first time ever that an Indian Film Festival is being organised in Kenya and I am sure that it will act as a bridge between the Indian and Kenyan film industries.”

Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra.
Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase.
Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
East FM programme controller Shaeed Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur Channa and radio personality Alykhan Sorathia.
East FM programme controller Shaeed Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur Channa and radio personality Alykhan Sorathia.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
KAMP vice chairperson Angela Ndambuki.
KAMP vice chairperson Angela Ndambuki.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra's wife Kavita and Market Buzz Ltd director Shubhrika Johary.
High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra’s wife Kavita and Market Buzz Ltd director Shubhrika Johary.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Comedians Ainea Ojiambo and Charles Bukeko.
Comedians Ainea Ojiambo and Charles Bukeko.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
