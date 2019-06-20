Kenya to host Indian Film Festival for the first time

Nairobi, Kenya; June 7, 2019 Kenya will this year for the first time host the Indian Film Festival. The festival will be held in Nairobi from August 10–15 to celebrate 72 years of India’s independence. The announcement was made at India House.

Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra said, “It’s the first time ever that an Indian Film Festival is being organised in Kenya and I am sure that it will act as a bridge between the Indian and Kenyan film industries.”