Sir Elvis performs country music at Lord Erroll

In Summary
• Lord Erroll hosted a number of fathers at the weekend to celebrate Father's Day.
• Country music legend Sir Elvis, alongside Kareh B. entertained the guests.
Lord Erroll hosted a number of fathers at the weekend to celebrate Father's Day. The function was a success. Country music legend Sir Elvis, alongside Kareh B. entertained the guests.
Jeff Koinange, who was the MC, was cheered when he took to the stage to perform alongside the maestro.
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES