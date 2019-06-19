Close

COUNTRY MUSIC LOVERS

Sir Elvis performs country music at Lord Erroll

In Summary

• Lord Erroll hosted a number of fathers at the weekend to celebrate Father's Day. 

• Country music legend Sir Elvis, alongside Kareh B. entertained the guests.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
19 June 2019 - 10:52
Musician Sir Elvis.
Musician Sir Elvis.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Lord Erroll hosted a number of fathers at the weekend to celebrate Father's Day. The function was a success. Country music legend Sir Elvis, alongside Kareh B. entertained the guests.

 

Jeff Koinange, who was the MC, was cheered when he took to the stage to perform alongside the maestro.

Media personality Jeff Koinange and musician Kareh B.
Media personality Jeff Koinange and musician Kareh B.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Equity Bank chief commercial officer Polycarp Igathe.
Equity Bank chief commercial officer Polycarp Igathe.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Businessman Mbugua Gachoka, TV presenter Hellen Muthoni and Mary Muthoni.
Businessman Mbugua Gachoka, TV presenter Hellen Muthoni and Mary Muthoni.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu with his wife Sarah.
Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu with his wife Sarah.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
