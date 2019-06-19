Kitale golf tournament promotes peace in families

A family in Kitale organised a golf tournament at the Kitale Club in a bid to foster peace among family members.

Stephen Malakwen, a senior officer at Kenya Seed, said he came up with the initiative to bring families together and foster peaceful coexistence.

The country has experienced a series of killings in families. The tournament was attended by Trans Nzoia county commissioner Sam Ojwang, who urged residents to be vigilant on matters security.