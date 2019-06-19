Close

Kitale golf tournament promotes peace in families

• A family in Kitale organised a golf tournament at the Kitale Club in a bid to foster peace among family members.

by CORAZON WAFULA Correspondent
19 June 2019 - 00:00
Niral Shah (Captain, Kitale Club) rewards Lake Bogoria Spa and Resort general manager Lydia Dentewo.
A family in Kitale organised a golf tournament at the Kitale Club in a bid to foster peace among family members.

Stephen Malakwen, a senior officer at Kenya Seed, said he came up with the initiative to bring families together and foster peaceful coexistence.

The country has experienced a series of killings in families. The tournament was attended by Trans Nzoia county commissioner Sam Ojwang, who urged residents to be vigilant on matters security.

Trans Nzoia county commissioner Sam Ojwang hands out a gift.
Trans Nzoia county commander Ayub Ali Gitonga awards Ali Babuh.
Trans Nzoia county commander Ayub Ali Gitonga and county commissioner Sam Ojwang.
Lake Bogoria Spa and Resort general manager Lydia Dentewo
Lake Bogoria Spa and Resort staff and chefs.
Trans Nzoia county commander Ayub Ali Gitonga, Lake Bogoria Spa and Resort general manager Lydia Dentewo and Trans Nzoia county commissioner Sam Ojwang.
Dennis Plapan and Faith Chemtai.
