Silverstone launches flights to Eldoret

Silverstone Airline launched its first flight from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to the Eldoret International Airport.

by BY JESSICA NYABOKE
Society
18 June 2019 - 00:00
PG Connect Group CEO Jackie Sumbeiywo (R) with staffer Nancy and a friend.
The airline hosted a colourful dinner for its potential stakeholders at Rupa’s Mall, Eldoret. The chief guest was Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno. Others included Noreb CEO Dominic Biwott, Silverstone COO David Ojwang and Silverstone Sales manager Patrick Oketch.

