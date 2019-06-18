Silverstone launches flights to Eldoret

Silverstone Airline launched its first flight from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to the Eldoret International Airport.

The airline hosted a colourful dinner for its potential stakeholders at Rupa’s Mall, Eldoret. The chief guest was Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno. Others included Noreb CEO Dominic Biwott, Silverstone COO David Ojwang and Silverstone Sales manager Patrick Oketch.