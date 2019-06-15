Patoranking holds star-studded listening party at Kiza

Nigerian dancehall artiste Patoranking held an exclusive star-studded listening party of his second album 'Wilmer' at the Kiza Restaurant on Madaraka Day.

The 12-track album, which also features Kenyan artiste Nyashinski, is a 12-track album and is a tribute to his own daughter, Wilmer. Patoranking also paid homage to his Kenyan fans for their support over the nine years he has been in the industry.

Present were Kiza Club CEO Ali Kiza and wife Judy Kiza, Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge, Nyashinski, Naiboi, State House MC Big Ted, Teacher Wanjiku, Fena and Kagwe Mungai.