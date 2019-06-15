Close

ALBUM LAUNCH

Patoranking holds star-studded listening party at Kiza

He paid homage to his Kenyan fans for their support over the nine years he has been in the industry

In Summary

• 'Wilmer' is a 12 track album and is a tribute to his daughter Wilmer.

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
15 June 2019 - 00:00

Nigerian dancehall artiste Patoranking held an exclusive star-studded listening party of his second album 'Wilmer' at the Kiza Restaurant on Madaraka Day.

The 12-track album, which also features Kenyan artiste Nyashinski, is a 12-track album and is a tribute to his own daughter, Wilmer. Patoranking also paid homage to his Kenyan fans for their support over the nine years he has been in the industry.

Present were Kiza Club CEO Ali Kiza and wife Judy Kiza, Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge, Nyashinski, Naiboi, State House MC Big Ted, Teacher Wanjiku, Fena and Kagwe Mungai.

Patoranking shares cake with Kiza Club CEO Ali Kiza and his wife Judy Kiza
Patoranking shares cake with Kiza Club CEO Ali Kiza and his wife Judy Kiza
Image: Moses Mwangi
State House MC Big Ted, Kiza CEO Ali Kiza and Patoranking
State House MC Big Ted, Kiza CEO Ali Kiza and Patoranking
Image: Moses Mwangi
Comedian Chipukeezy takes a selfie with Frasha and Kibanja
Comedian Chipukeezy takes a selfie with Frasha and Kibanja
Image: Moses Mwangi
Artists Kagwe Mungai and Fena Gitu
Artists Kagwe Mungai and Fena Gitu
Image: Moses Mwangi
Comedian Teacher Wanjiku and news anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri
Comedian Teacher Wanjiku and news anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri
Image: Moses Mwangi
Talia Oyando
Talia Oyando
Image: Moses Mwangi
Music producer Cedo and Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge
Music producer Cedo and Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge
Image: Moses Mwangi
