Unfit FC win third KOT 5Aside

#KOT5Aside, a football tournament that brings together Kenyans on Twitter, recently held its third edition at Ligi Ndogo Grounds.

The tournament brought together 16 teams from Twitter, with Unfit FC emerging winners after beating Chap Dee Boys in the final.

The winners received Sh50,000, while runners-up received Sh30,000 courtesy of Safaricom. There was also an extra Sh50,000 for the winners courtesy of Odibet.

Founder @SirAlexas has confirmed the next edition will be held in Mombasa.