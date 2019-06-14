Close

Unfit FC win third KOT 5Aside

The next edition will be in Mombasa

• The tournament brought together 16 teams from Twitter

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
14 June 2019 - 00:00
Tournament winners Unfit FC receives the trophy from Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi
Tournament winners Unfit FC receives the trophy from Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGI

#KOT5Aside, a football tournament that brings together Kenyans on Twitter, recently held its third edition at Ligi Ndogo Grounds.

The tournament brought together 16 teams from Twitter, with Unfit FC emerging winners after beating Chap Dee Boys in the final.

The winners received Sh50,000, while runners-up received Sh30,000 courtesy of Safaricom. There was also an extra Sh50,000 for the winners courtesy of Odibet.

Founder @SirAlexas has confirmed the next edition will be held in Mombasa.

Tournament founder Alekie Ronald
Tournament founder Alekie Ronald
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGI
HeelsForPads members collect pads as part of the tournament's CSR. More than Sh35,000 was raised
HeelsForPads members collect pads as part of the tournament's CSR. More than Sh35,000 was raised
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGI
Radio Africa football team
Radio Africa football team
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGI
Safaricom's Zaheeda Sulemani, Aleckie, Sanda Ojiambo and Kiss FM presenter Shaffie Weru
Safaricom's Zaheeda Sulemani, Aleckie, Sanda Ojiambo and Kiss FM presenter Shaffie Weru
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGI
Handas FC star Steffany Wangari in action against Uge FC
Handas FC star Steffany Wangari in action against Uge FC
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGI
KOT 5Aside fans
KOT 5Aside fans
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGI
