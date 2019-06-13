Close

SOCIETY

'Lusala' premieres to a rousing welcome

Brian Ogolla acts as the lead character

In Summary

• 'Lusala' tells the story of a young man rescued from his abusive upcountry home.

• He makes the most of his new life, until the demons of his past return to haunt him.

by MOSES MWANGI
Society
13 June 2019 - 00:00
'Lusala' cast members Alan Oyugi, Shawn Karuga, Stacy Njambi, Alyce Wangari and Brian Ogola
'Lusala' cast members Alan Oyugi, Shawn Karuga, Stacy Njambi, Alyce Wangari and Brian Ogola
Image: Moses Mwangi

Movie lovers were treated to the red-carpet reception of 'Lusala,' which premiered at the Prestige Cinemas last Wednesday.

'Lusala' tells the story of a young man, played by Brian Ogolla, rescued from his abusive upcountry home. He makes the most of his new life, until the demons of his past return to haunt him.

The movie is part of the 3rd Nairobi Film Festival (NBO 3), which includes narrative features, documentaries and short films, running from June 6-16.

Other cast members are child actors Stacy Njambi, who played the role of Bakhita, Shawn Karuga as Young Lusala, Mkamzee Mwatela and Alan Oyugi as Lusala's guardians. The movie is directed by legendary actor Mugambi Nthiga.

Actress Mkamzee Mwatela and 'Lusala' director Mugambi Nthiga
Actress Mkamzee Mwatela and 'Lusala' director Mugambi Nthiga
Image: Moses Mwangi
Isolani Pictures executive director Daniel Cottin, Nairobi film festival director Sheba Hirst, French Embassy audiovisual attache Rene Denis and mentor Mbithi Muasya
Isolani Pictures executive director Daniel Cottin, Nairobi film festival director Sheba Hirst, French Embassy audiovisual attache Rene Denis and mentor Mbithi Muasya
Image: Moses Mwangi
Actor Ojiambo Ainea, Nairobi Festival technical director Louiza Wanjiku and actor Maqbul Mohammed
Actor Ojiambo Ainea, Nairobi Festival technical director Louiza Wanjiku and actor Maqbul Mohammed
Image: Moses Mwangi
Actress Patricia Kihoro, fashion stylist Brian Babu and movie producer Wairimu Mwaura
Actress Patricia Kihoro, fashion stylist Brian Babu and movie producer Wairimu Mwaura
Image: Moses Mwangi
Nyawara Ndambia, Lyann Kimuyu and Ivy Kiru
Nyawara Ndambia, Lyann Kimuyu and Ivy Kiru
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
13 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  2. Bien calls out Jalang’o for Sol Generation snub
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. I am enjoying fatherhood, says Shaniqwa
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Argenti restaurant - the ultimate business lunch
    15h ago Food

Latest Videos