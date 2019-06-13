'Lusala' premieres to a rousing welcome

Movie lovers were treated to the red-carpet reception of 'Lusala,' which premiered at the Prestige Cinemas last Wednesday.

'Lusala' tells the story of a young man, played by Brian Ogolla, rescued from his abusive upcountry home. He makes the most of his new life, until the demons of his past return to haunt him.

The movie is part of the 3rd Nairobi Film Festival (NBO 3), which includes narrative features, documentaries and short films, running from June 6-16.

Other cast members are child actors Stacy Njambi, who played the role of Bakhita, Shawn Karuga as Young Lusala, Mkamzee Mwatela and Alan Oyugi as Lusala's guardians. The movie is directed by legendary actor Mugambi Nthiga.