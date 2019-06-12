Close

Lornah Kiplagat promotes wellness in Tatu City

Olympian led a 7km fun run on Saturday

In Summary

• She designed a running trail across the 5,000-acre city to emphasise on health and wellness.

by KUTSWA IMBOTO Photoarchivist
12 June 2019 - 00:00
Participants arrive at the Start/Finish point at the Tatu City grounds.
Image: KUTSWA IMBOTO

Olympian Lornah Kiplagat, in cooperation with Tatu City, on Saturday, organised a 7km fun run at Tatu City.

Lornah designed a running trail across the 5,000-acre new city to emphasise the health and wellness of residents, workers and visitors at the development. She is celebrated for her long-distance records, eponymous Lornah Sports brand and philanthropic work in Kenya.

 

Rendeavour (Tatu City developer) country head Chris Barron said Lorna would play a vital role in the design of health-centric connectivity between homes, offices, schools, health facilities and businesses, as well as in the broader recreational amenities at Tatu.

Champion runner Lornah Kiplagat addresses the runners before the race began
Image: KUTSWA IMBOTO
Rendeavour country head Chris Barron (C) warms up before the run.
Image: KUTSWA IMBOTO
First Lady's trainer takes a selfie with Lorna Kiplagat and fans
Image: KUTSWA IMBOTO
Peter Mcharo displays his Certificate of Participation after the run.
Image: KUTSWA IMBOTO
A participant on the tracks.
Image: KUTSWA IMBOTO
