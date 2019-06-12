Lornah Kiplagat promotes wellness in Tatu City

Olympian Lornah Kiplagat, in cooperation with Tatu City, on Saturday, organised a 7km fun run at Tatu City.

Lornah designed a running trail across the 5,000-acre new city to emphasise the health and wellness of residents, workers and visitors at the development. She is celebrated for her long-distance records, eponymous Lornah Sports brand and philanthropic work in Kenya.

Rendeavour (Tatu City developer) country head Chris Barron said Lorna would play a vital role in the design of health-centric connectivity between homes, offices, schools, health facilities and businesses, as well as in the broader recreational amenities at Tatu.