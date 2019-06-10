Close

SOCIETY

Kiwasco rebrands in colourful cocktail party

It unveiled a new name and logo (Refresh Life)

In Summary

• The company replaced 'sewerage' in its title with 'sanitation'

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Society
10 June 2019 - 00:00
Kiwasco board chairman Vinod Patel
Kiwasco board chairman Vinod Patel

Kiwasco rebranded at the turn of the month in a colourful cocktail party attended by hundreds of guests at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel.

 

The company changed its name from Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company to Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company.

 

Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and Kiwasco MD Thomas Odongo presided over the ceremony. They unveiled the company’s new logo (Refresh Life) and name.

Owili asked the company to continually provide quality services to county residents, while Odongo assured of their commitment to improving services.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Water executive Salmon Orimba and Kiwasco MD Thomas Odongo stand among guests
Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Water executive Salmon Orimba and Kiwasco MD Thomas Odongo stand among guests
Hjordis Ogendo and daughter
Hjordis Ogendo and daughter
Vinold Shah
Vinold Shah
Kiwasco choir
Kiwasco choir
KIsumu MCA Elisha Orao, a guest, Seth Okumu and protocol director Bob Mandaji
KIsumu MCA Elisha Orao, a guest, Seth Okumu and protocol director Bob Mandaji
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Society
10 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. ‘Devil’s breath’ used to hypnotise, rob victims
    1d ago Lifestyle

  2. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  3. OPPO entry-level phone with 4000mAh battery comes to Kenya
    23h ago Technology

  4. Wilbroda blames exit on confl ict of interest
    4mo ago Word Is

  5. ‘Grown-up’ Willy Paul not judged for raunchy dance
    2d ago Word Is

Latest Videos