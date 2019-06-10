Kiwasco rebrands in colourful cocktail party

Kiwasco rebranded at the turn of the month in a colourful cocktail party attended by hundreds of guests at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel.

The company changed its name from Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company to Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company.

Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and Kiwasco MD Thomas Odongo presided over the ceremony. They unveiled the company’s new logo (Refresh Life) and name.

Owili asked the company to continually provide quality services to county residents, while Odongo assured of their commitment to improving services.