Workable Nairobi unveils ideal shared workspace

The coworking industry is associated with freelancers, startups and small businesses.

In Summary

• Workable Nairobi is a coworking space designed to meet the growing need for executive office space.

by MOSES MWANGI
07 June 2019 - 00:00
Workable LLP CEO Samir Patel, Kepsa chairman Nicholas Leshitt and Workspace director Andrew Kisoso
Image: Moses Mwangi

Workable Nairobi was officially launched at their main offices at Sanlam Towers, Westlands on May 30, providing a state-of-the-art coworking space to meet growing demand.

The coworking industry is associated with freelancers, startups and small businesses. However, most growth in the industry isn’t from these user groups but rather from large enterprises and their employees.

In attendance at the launch were Kepsa chairman Nicholas Leshitt, Workable Nairobi CEO Samir Patel and Workspace director Andrew Kisoso.

Moderator Eric Latif, Workable Nairobi CEO Samir Patel and Garden City MD Chris Coulson
Image: Moses Mwangi
Connect Coffee owners Chris Hwang and Summy Park
Image: Moses Mwangi
Riverwood Communications director Charity Katago and Zeze Digital director Eric Latiff
Image: Moses Mwangi
USAid's Kyra Zoybekor and HSC Limited's Gladwel Musyoka
Image: Moses Mwangi
SARC operations director Angadi Roopra and Pam Golding Commercial's Nafisa Teja and Auneet Nandra
Image: Moses Mwangi
