Workable Nairobi unveils ideal shared workspace

Workable Nairobi was officially launched at their main offices at Sanlam Towers, Westlands on May 30, providing a state-of-the-art coworking space to meet growing demand.

The coworking industry is associated with freelancers, startups and small businesses. However, most growth in the industry isn’t from these user groups but rather from large enterprises and their employees.

In attendance at the launch were Kepsa chairman Nicholas Leshitt, Workable Nairobi CEO Samir Patel and Workspace director Andrew Kisoso.