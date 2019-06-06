Schools eye pitch rewards in Copa Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola System in Kenya has embarked on an environmental behaviour change campaign involving Copa Coca-Cola 2019 participating secondary school students.

The pitches of one school in every region (former provinces) are set to be revamped after the tournament, which runs from May to July. The programme is part of the company’s initiative to address plastic waste pollution.

Coca-Cola Kenya marketing manager Evanson Ndungu said, “Sports is an integral part of the wellbeing of the youth. By introducing a behaviour change campaign, it will go a long way to ensure they grow to be responsible members of the community.”

Present were soccer legends Doreen Nabwire, Titus Mulama and Musa Otieno.