Schools eye pitch rewards in Copa Coca-Cola

The tournament runs from May to July

• Coca-Cola will revamp the pitches of one school in every region (former provinces)

Copa Coca-Cola brand ambassadors
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

The Coca-Cola System in Kenya has embarked on an environmental behaviour change campaign involving Copa Coca-Cola 2019 participating secondary school students.

The pitches of one school in every region (former provinces) are set to be revamped after the tournament, which runs from May to July. The programme is part of the company’s initiative to address plastic waste pollution.

Coca-Cola Kenya marketing manager Evanson Ndungu said, “Sports is an integral part of the wellbeing of the youth. By introducing a behaviour change campaign, it will go a long way to ensure they grow to be responsible members of the community.”

Present were soccer legends Doreen Nabwire, Titus Mulama and Musa Otieno.

Coca-Cola marketing manager Kenya and Tanzania Nelly Wainaina kicks off the competition as participating students and officials look on
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Copa Coca-Cola brand ambassadors
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Coca-Cola IMC manager Beatrice Nyamari and soccer legend Doreen Nabwire
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno, Coca-Cola experiential manager Sarah Wanasakami, football legend Titus Mulama and Coca-Cola marketing manager Kenya Evans Ndung’u
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
The Copa Coca-Cola mascot
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
06 June 2019 - 06:00

Latest Videos