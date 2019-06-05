Mastercard helps fans savour Champions League final

UEFA Champions League sponsor Mastercard hosted partners, sports legends and other personalities at an exclusive viewing of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday.

Over 200 Mastercard partners were present at the Trademark hotel in Gigiri to watch the two finalists battle for the championship in the final match of the season.

Present were Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi, Kenya's first female professional footballer Doreen Nabwire and renowned sports presenter Chiko Lawi.

Mastercard East Africa business head Adam Jones said, "Football ignites great passion in Kenyans, and we are delighted to share this special moment with fans and Mastercard's key partners."