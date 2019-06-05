Close

Mastercard helps fans savour Champions League final

Exclusive viewing drew football celebrities, including Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi

• Global payments firm is one of the sponsors of the UEFA Champions League

Mastercard EA business head Adam Jones
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

UEFA Champions League sponsor Mastercard hosted partners, sports legends and other personalities at an exclusive viewing of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday.

Over 200 Mastercard partners were present at the Trademark hotel in Gigiri to watch the two finalists battle for the championship in the final match of the season.

Present were Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi, Kenya's first female professional footballer Doreen Nabwire and renowned sports presenter Chiko Lawi.

Mastercard East Africa business head Adam Jones said, "Football ignites great passion in Kenyans, and we are delighted to share this special moment with fans and Mastercard's key partners."

Account manager Amy Etiang and James Waweru
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Mastercard financial inclusion labs head Salad Goss mingles with a guest
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Gogosimo Band
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Mastercard product management director Toukam Ngoufanke and Elizaphan Mouko
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Guests Mikul and Ami Shah
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
