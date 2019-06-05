Africa Day marked with colour festival

In Summary
• The day event held on May 25 at the Village Market was marked with pomp and colour.
The Village Market came alive with sights and sounds last Saturday as it celebrated Africa Day: In Living Colour Festival.
The pan-African day is internationally observed to celebrate Africa and its diverse people.
The festival showcased energetic music and cultural performances, colourful and African-inspired decor, mouthwatering food, colourful street fashion, African icons' walk of fame, art displays, Made in Africa fashion show, interactive workshops and a proud Africa Parade to create awareness on immigration without information and modern-day slavery.
Revellers came dressed in their most flamboyant, elegant and bold African-inspired outfits.
