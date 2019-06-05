Close

Africa Day marked with colour festival

Flamboyance met elegance at annual sartorial fiesta

• The day event held on May 25 at the Village Market was marked with pomp and colour.

Dancers present a number to the guests
Image: courtesy

The Village Market came alive with sights and sounds last Saturday as it celebrated Africa Day: In Living Colour Festival.

The pan-African day is internationally observed to celebrate Africa and its diverse people.

 

The festival showcased energetic music and cultural performances, colourful and African-inspired decor, mouthwatering food, colourful street fashion, African icons' walk of fame, art displays, Made in Africa fashion show, interactive workshops and a proud Africa Parade to create awareness on immigration without information and modern-day slavery.

Revellers came dressed in their most flamboyant, elegant and bold African-inspired outfits.

Participants pose with African-themed outfits, under a colourfully decorated Village Market
Image: Courtesy
A rich mix of African-themed colours on display
A rich mix of African-themed colours on display
Acrobats in action
Acrobats in action
Image: MERCY GAKII
A participant displays an African headgear
A participant displays an African headgear
Actors entertain the guests
Actors entertain the guests
