Africa Day marked with colour festival

The Village Market came alive with sights and sounds last Saturday as it celebrated Africa Day: In Living Colour Festival.

The pan-African day is internationally observed to celebrate Africa and its diverse people.

The festival showcased energetic music and cultural performances, colourful and African-inspired decor, mouthwatering food, colourful street fashion, African icons' walk of fame, art displays, Made in Africa fashion show, interactive workshops and a proud Africa Parade to create awareness on immigration without information and modern-day slavery.

Revellers came dressed in their most flamboyant, elegant and bold African-inspired outfits.