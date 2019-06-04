Sonko hosts Iftar dinner for Nairobi Muslims

In Summary

• They were served sumptuous Swahili cuisine that included Biryani, Kahawa Tungu, Tea Masala and dates, among others.

The Prophet (SAW) said, “Whoever feeds a person breaking his fast will earn the same reward as him, without anything being lessened from the reward of the fasting person.” (Tirmidhi)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday evening hosted an Iftar dinner for thousands of Muslims at City Hall.

The dinner was well attended by Muslims from across the city.

They were served sumptuous Swahili cuisine that included Biryani, Kahawa Tungu, Tea Masala and dates, among others.

In attendance were Mohamed Swalihu, an Imam from Jamia Mosque who praised Sonko’s efforts to defend and protect the poor and vulnerable.

Others were Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims director general Abdullatif Shaaban, Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe, Nairobi MCAs and Sonko’s entire cabinet.

Sonko has been hosting Iftar dinners during the Holy Month of Ramadhan since coming to office in 2017.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Society
04 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I rushed into marriage but it fell apart – Kansiime
    1d ago Word Is

  2. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  3. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. Melinda Gates: Why Kenyan women need more cash
    1d ago Lifestyle

  5. Githurai-based tout sells land to campaign for DP Ruto
    3d ago Word Is

Latest Videos