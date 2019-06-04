Small businesses feted at SME awards gala

Expeditions Masaai Safaris team leader Pancras Kaarema, chairman Kavit Shah and manager Lawrence Gitonga.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Best performing small and medium-sized businesses were feted in Nairobi during the inaugural Bizna Annual SME Awards 2019 gala night. Expeditions Maasai Safaris won SME of The Year Award. The runner-up position went to Twinkle Pharmacy Limited. The two companies also won in the tourism and hospitality and professional services categories.

The Bizna Annual SME Awards 2019 seeks to recognise and celebrate small and medium-sized enterprises based on their performance, profitability, quality of products and customer relations.

The awards is an initiative of Bizna Kenya, a leading marketing and business support provider for small businesses in Kenya. The event took place at the Laico Regency hotel in Nairobi on May 27 and was attended by KNNCI president Richard Ngatia,  among other guests.

Jijenge Credit Ltd MD Peter Macharia and Bizna CEO Tonnie Mello.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
KNNCI president Richard Ngatia.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Ziara Ltd founder Liya Musili and Wylde International Ltd director Chris Odongo.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Vlogger Jackie Mbugua and YouTuber Desagu.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Twinkle Pharmacy CEO Agnes Maina.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
