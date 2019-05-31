Parliamentarians among recipients of presidential insignias

The recipients included former and current legislators.

In Summary

• Speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka presented insignias to nominees approved by the President.

• The insignias were presented on May 29 at Parliament Buildings.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (2nd L), his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka (C) and National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale with the recipients.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka presented presidential insignias and awards to nominees approved by the President. The recipients included former and current legislators.

Some the awards conferred were Elder of the Golden Heart, Order of the Moran of the Golden Heart, Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear and Head of State Commendation. The insignias were presented on May 29 at Parliament Buildings.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi confers Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear on Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi confers Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear on Senator Johnson Sakaja.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka confers Elder of the Golden Heart on Suba South MP John Mbadi.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka confers Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear on Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
by FAITH MUTEGI
Society
31 May 2019 - 00:00

