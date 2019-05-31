Parliamentarians among recipients of presidential insignias

In Summary
• Speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka presented insignias to nominees approved by the President.
• The insignias were presented on May 29 at Parliament Buildings.
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka presented presidential insignias and awards to nominees approved by the President. The recipients included former and current legislators.
Some the awards conferred were Elder of the Golden Heart, Order of the Moran of the Golden Heart, Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear and Head of State Commendation. The insignias were presented on May 29 at Parliament Buildings.
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES