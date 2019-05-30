56th edition of Africa Day celebrated

The Ethiopia Embassy held African Day celebration on May 25. The event celebrates the Pan-African ideals of unity, solidarity and ambition. It was attended by government officials and ambassadors, among them Eritrean Ambassador Beyene Russom, Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba and US Ambassador Kyle McCarter.

Ethiopian Ambassador Meles Alem said "On this day, we pay tribute to all the fallen heroes and heroines, the thinkers, the philosophers, the soldiers, the leaders, and the peoples of Africa who intolerably suffered under the yoke of colonialism but fought back, bled and died for us to have a place which we call home, Africa."