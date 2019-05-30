SOCIETY

56th edition of Africa Day celebrated

The event celebrates the Pan-African ideals of unity, solidarity and ambition.

• It was attended by government officials and ambassadors, among them Eritrean Ambassador Beyene Russom, Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba and US Ambassador Kyle McCarter.

Eritrean Ambassador Beyene Russom, Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba and Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ambassador Meles Alem.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

The Ethiopia Embassy held African Day celebration on May 25. The event celebrates the Pan-African ideals of unity, solidarity and ambition. It was attended by government officials and ambassadors, among them Eritrean Ambassador Beyene Russom, Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba and US Ambassador Kyle McCarter.

 
 

Ethiopian Ambassador Meles Alem said "On this day, we pay tribute to all the fallen heroes and heroines, the thinkers, the philosophers, the soldiers, the leaders, and the peoples of Africa who intolerably suffered under the yoke of colonialism but fought back, bled and died for us to have a place which we call home, Africa."

UNHCR representative Fathiaa Abdalla, UN resident coordinator Siddharth Chatterjee and Embassy of the Republic of Iraq permanent representative to Unep Burhan Jaf.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
US Ambassador Kyle McCarter and Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhbra.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Sierra Leone High Commissioner Peter Joseph Francis and Burundi High Commissioner Barampama Remy
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Africa Media Initiative adviser Meredith Beal and Amanda Mkhwanazi from the South African Embassy.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Australian High Commissioner Alisin Chartres and France Ambassador Aline Kuster Menager.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Lorraine Molemele from the Embassy of Botswana and Aja Fatty from the Embassy of Sierra Leone.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
30 May 2019 - 00:00

